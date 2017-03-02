Ex-patrolman charged with stealing cash from evidence room

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former veteran patrolman who oversaw the Framingham Police Department’s evidence room has admitted to stealing money left under his care.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that Alan Dubeshter was arraigned in court Wednesday on felony charges of larceny over $250 and using his position to secure an unwarranted privilege for himself.

Dubeshter pleaded not guilty. Police say he admitted to colleagues that he took cash from the evidence room without authorization.

Prosecutors say envelopes typically used to store cash seized in criminal cases were found in Dubeshter’s truck in September 2015. Investigators determined the envelopes had been tampered with and money was missing.

An audit later found that approximately $70,000 was missing from the evidence room.

Dubeshter declined to comment. He resigned from the force last year.

___

Information from: MetroWest Daily News (Framingham, Mass.), http://www.metrowestdailynews.com