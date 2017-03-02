Ex-Greenfield substitute teacher charged in child porn case

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield resident who once worked as a substitute teacher has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told 22News that Jameson Clevenger, 22, was arrested Monday after he allegedly admitted to having illicit images. Haigh says that Clevenger is alleged to have used the messaging app Kik to obtain and share child pornography.

The investigation began, the chief says, because their department received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) notification about a case out of Norwalk, Connecticut, in which Clevenger’s IP address was involved.

After hearing about the case, officers obtained a search warrant, and seized computer equipment from Clevenger. Haigh says Clevenger willingly went to the police department for questioning, during which time he admitted to trading pornographic images. Police determined that they had probable cause and arrested Clevenger.

The chief told 22News that Clevenger had previously worked as a substitute teacher in Greenfield, but that he was no longer doing so, and that nothing in the case involves his employment there.

Police are still examining Clevenger’s electronic items for evidence, Haigh said.