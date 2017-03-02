Easthampton PD: “Loud bangs’ were fireworks set off around midnight

Police say a witness told officers they saw fireworks in the sky

Easthampton Police Car

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Easthampton received calls from residents reporting “loud bangs” around midnight Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Easthampton Police Department says those loud noises were determined to have been from fireworks that were set off at Millside Park near Ferry Street.

Police say officers searched the area after receiving the calls, and found fresh remnants of fireworks in the field at the park.

The police department said a witness also told officers there that they saw fireworks erupt in the sky.

