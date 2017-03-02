Dr. Phil – “Florida frat boy accused of murder”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Austin Harrouff, a 19-year-old Florida college student, was accused of murdering a couple at their home and stabbing a neighbor who tried to help.

Police say when they arrived, he was exhibiting superhuman strength and biting one of his victim’s faces.

Police tested him to see if he might have ingested a drug such as the synthetic street drug “Flakka.” Those test results reportedly revealed Austin was not on drugs the night of the attack.

In an exclusive interview right before he was transferred from the hospital to jail, Harrouff spoke out for the very first time.

