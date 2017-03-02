Dr. Phil – “Florida frat boy accused of murder”

In exclusive interview, Harrouff spoke out for the very first time

WWLP 22News Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Austin Harrouff, a 19-year-old Florida college student, was accused of murdering a couple at their home and stabbing a neighbor who tried to help.

Police say when they arrived, he was exhibiting superhuman strength and biting one of his victim’s faces.

Police tested him to see if he might have ingested a drug such as the synthetic street drug “Flakka.” Those test results reportedly revealed Austin was not on drugs the night of the attack.

In an exclusive interview right before he was transferred from the hospital to jail, Harrouff spoke out for the very first time.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s