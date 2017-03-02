Did President Trump get a makeover?

(CNN) – President Donald Trump is far from a fashionista but style experts applauded the president for his revamped look at his big speech before congress.

He’s no longer just the President of the United States. He’s now a fashion plate? He’s undergone something of a presidential makeover.

The Donald looked like he had a tailored suit on sharper shoulders, not so baggy, and gasp. He buttoned his jacket which really changes the silhouette.

The way too long scotch taped red tie traded in for navy and white stripes. Also, since we’re fashion policing the speech, what about the twins in back?

Steven Colbert said, “Who immediately showed their commitment to fiscal restraint by purchasing a buy one get two free suit and tie combo.”

Nothing cheap about Ivanka’s strappy dress or Melania Trump’s glittering outfit. All those sequins had a fan tweeting “Melania looking like a million bucks.” actually more like 9,500 dollars on Michael Kors website.

Melania’s predecessor came up. “Michelle Obama got “bleep” for exposing her shoulders but Melania is showing approximately 100 yards of cleavage.” tweeted another “kinda expecting Melania to break into a live performance of a Katy Perry song.”

This 8-year old Alabama girl honored the first lady by replicating her inaugural outfit for a school project.

The speech attracted democrats wearing “suffragette” white while waving their thumbs. A jovial independent journal review reporter yelling.

There was one, I dunno if you could call it a “misstep”, involving shoes.

Secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross was snapped wearing velvet opera slippers with the commerce department’s insignia on them. Custom made ones like this cost upwards of $500 at Stubbs and Wooten, a brand so fashionable that style expert

Robert Verdi owns his own and wore his feelings on his feet while watching the speech. At least no one threw shoes at the new presidential clotheshorse.