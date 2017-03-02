College student with peanut allergy hazed by fraternity

(CNN) – What some college students thought was a joke, almost turned deadly. Fraternity members rubbed peanut butter on another student’s face, but that student, had a serious peanut allergy. The students has since transferred to another school.
