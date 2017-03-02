College student with peanut allergy hazed by fraternity

The student has transferred to another school

Derick Hutchinson Published: Updated:
hazed

(CNN) – What some college students thought was a joke, almost turned deadly. Fraternity members rubbed peanut butter on another student’s face, but that student, had a serious peanut allergy. The students has since transferred to another school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s