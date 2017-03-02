Body of PFC Brian Odiorne returned to western Massachusetts

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a soldier from Ware who died while serving in Iraq arrived back in western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The funeral procession for 21-year-old Private First Class Brian Odiorne left Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee at exactly 10:30 A.M. Chicopee Police, Massachusetts State Police, and members of the Patriot Guard Riders all took part to guide the procession. Palmer Police joined after the procession exited the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Odiorne will be laid to rest following a wake on Friday and a funeral service on Saturday in his hometown of Ware.

Odiorne died in what the military says was a “non-combat related incident” in Al-Anbar Province on February 20. He was serving in Iraq as part of “Operation Inherent Resolve,” which refers to the multi-national effort to defeat ISIS.

Related Coverage: