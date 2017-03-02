Baker urges cooperation after second governor targets Lawrence

BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service) – Gov. Charlie Baker called for finger-pointing to stop after another New England governor – this time New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu – tried this week to blame the city of Lawrence for his state’s opioid crisis and ignited a war of words between the neighbors.

“I do view this as a problem that affects us all and I think singling out a single community or a single state is just not accurate and it doesn’t represent what the vast majority of us believe to be the case,” Baker told reporters in Boston on Thursday in response to Sununu.

Sununu started the dust-up Wednesday when he went before the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and claimed that 85 percent of the fentanyl in New Hampshire came “straight out of Lawrence, Massachusetts.”

The new Republican governor later went on Boston Herald Radio and took aim at Lawrence’s status as a so-called sanctuary city: “So you have undocumented drug dealers that are dealing these drugs, they are getting arrested, they are being given bail by judges … they’re jumping bail, getting a new ID and they’re back in that same home dealing drugs a week later. It’s an absolutely crazy system,” he said.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera fired back on Thursday, saying his police department has worked hard to make the city “an inhospitable place to buy and sell drugs.” He said that since Aug. 15 police had turned over five people to the federal government who were in the country illegally and committed crimes.

“I don’t think he understands what he’s talking about,” Rivera said.

Watch: Gov. Baker on Ware soldier who died in Iraq, Gov. Sununu, opioids, paid family leave

It’s not the first time a governor of another New England state has tried to blame on Bay State cities with heavy immigrant populations for their heroin, fentanyl and opioid addiction problems.

Last summer at a conference in Boston, Maine Gov. Paul LePage said black and Hispanic drug dealers from Lawrence and Lowell, Waterbury, Conn., and Brooklyn and the Bronx were to blame for peddling opioids in his state.

Baker said the opioid epidemic is a national problem with no one source of illegal drugs.

“That’s driven by a lot of things, but I believe that the root cause of most of that was driven by the causal attitude that the medical community put toward writing prescriptions for opioids that they didn’t fully appreciate or understand,” Baker said.

At a meeting of New England governors over the weekend in Washington, Baker previously told the News Service that the discussion of fentanyl ate up over half their time together, though he said Thursday that Sununu did not raise his concerns about Lawrence or “sanctuary cities” in Massachusetts during the meeting.

Sununu told the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, however, that he had put the other governors in the region on notice. “I sat down with Charlie Baker and all the governors from the New England regions and said we’re going to cross borders, you better get ready. I’m working with the DEA in Bedford, working with the DEA in Boston, our state police, their state police,” Sununu said, according NH1.

Baker said the governors discussed many avenues from which drugs were entering their states.

“I don’t think it’s helpful to be pointing fingers. I think we should work on this stuff together,” Baker said.

According to Baker, LePage spoke about his efforts to work with the Coast Guard to intercept small ships bringing drugs to shore after picking up the cargo from large shipping vessels in the Gulf of Maine.

Gov. Dannel Malloy of Connecticut talked about a highway from New York City, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott spoke about drug trafficking routes through the Pioneer Valley into his state.

“My point is there are a lot of different paths that illegal drugs travel all over this country and up the eastern seaboard and a lot of of directions they come from and we all said we need to work together as a community to deal with this,” Baker said

Sununu and Rivera ultimately spoke by phone on Thursday, and Sununu’s office issued a statement calling the opioid crisis “the most serious public health and safety issue” facing New Hampshire and New England.

“The mayor and his local law enforcement personnel have been doing a good job on this issue, but we must recognize this is a cross-border problem that requires cross-border solutions,” Sununu said in the statement. “It has no geographic boundaries and it remains incumbent upon all of us to come together and work collaboratively across our borders along with federal, state, and local law enforcement. I am encouraged by my conversation with the Mayor and have invited him to join me in developing a plan that will find solutions to this problem in both of our communities.”

FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday at an opioid summit in Virginia said Mexican drug cartels were behind an influx of “highy, highly pure” heroin to the United States that’s being sold cheaply to people already addicted to prescription painkillers.

Comey said the FBI’s mission is to reduce the supply in order to drive up the cost of heroin on the street and make it less attractive for those addicted to painkillers to switch to heroin. “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem,” Comey said, according to Fox News.

Copyright 2017 State House News Service