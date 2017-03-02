Arrow – Checkmate Trailer

The CW Springfield Published:

Arrow Checkmate Trailer
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Oliver seeks the truth on the next episode of Arrow, March 15th on The CW Springfield.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets closer to the truth about Prometheus. Meanwhile, Helix refuses to continue helping Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) until she does a favor for them.

Ken Shane directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff (#516). The episode airs on March 15, 2017.

