Alleged shooting suspect found asleep in an Adams apartment

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Marshals from Massachusetts and New York arrested an alleged shooting suspect, Thursday morning, on Howland Avenue in Adams.

According to Dave Milne from the U.S. Marshals Service in Springfield, the New York and New Jersey fugitive task force were searching for 29-year-old Jovan Bailey, who was accused of shooting an unidentified man in Long Island, New York back in January of 2017.

After receiving a tip from Marshals in New York, Milne said the fugitive task force in Springfield found Bailey staying at 83 ½ Howland Avenue in Adams with two other unidentified people. Marshals surrounded the apartment Thursday morning, with assistance from the Adams Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Milne said the Marshals reported finding Bailey asleep when they entered the apartment and he did not resist arrest. Bailey allegedly asked if the Marshals were from New York, and if he was being arrested for unpaid traffic tickets.

Bailey is currently charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 2nd Degree Assault, but his case is still being investigated by the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. Milne said Bailey will appear in Berkshire County court in Pittsfield to answer fugitive from justice charges.

“This case is a result of the cooperation and coordinated efforts between the U.S. Marshals, Suffolk County Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Adams police departments,” said U.S. Marshal John Gibbons.

Milne said Bailey is in Massachusetts custody awaiting to be returned to Suffolk County, New York.