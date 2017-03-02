911 call released after deadly Massachusetts plane crash

(CNN) – The experimental plane that crashed into a condo in Methuen hoisted out by a crane. As we get a new look at the damage inside. This, as we learn heartbreaking new information about the pilot who died.

Inch by inch. The self-built plane was delicately lifted from the condo into which it plunged yesterday. As its remains were fully exposed. The damage was clearly evident. The cock pit was crumpled into two pieces. The wings peeled back and its body charred.

Aaron McCarter, NTSB said, “All you can tell is that it impacted nose low and the wings struck.” The plane is now headed to New Bedford where NTSB investigators will spend the next three days looking at what remains. We’re trying to see if there’s human error here, if there’s an engineering error or if environment was the cause.

Investigators will speak with witnesses. Some of whom called 911 and reported obvious problems moments before impact. A red plane, it was on fire and it went down right near the Merrimack River. It’s a small plane headed to the smaller airport and it started catching on fire.

The pilot, Alan lavender, who built the plane, was practicing take offs and landings at nearby Lawrence municipal airport. The 73-year-old former mayor of Newburyport died instantly. Amazingly no one on the ground or in the building was hurt.

Robert Nochnuk said, “A few feet more and we would have been history we would have been in the news not talking about it.”

Vera Kimball, heard crash said, “That’s why we believe in miracles and you believe in god because it could have been a disaster.”