3 alleged heroin dealers arrested in Springfield Wednesday

All three scheduled to be arraigned Thursday

By Published:
Photos courtesy Springfield Police Department Left to right: John Silinski, Michael Dise, Stephen Dise
Photos courtesy Springfield Police Department Left to right: John Silinski, Michael Dise, Stephen Dise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three alleged drug dealers were arrested Wednesday following a surveillance operation in downtown Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the officers set up their operation near the corner of Main and Liberty Streets. He said the officers saw the target of their investigation, 49-year-old John Silinski of West Springfield, at the corner allegedly waiting to “re-up” his supply of “Louis Vuitton” heroin.

Delaney said the officers watched as a car with two men inside pulled up to Silinski around 6:15 p.m. to “make the drop.”  Officers followed the car and arrested the two men, 38-year-old Michael Dise and 26-year-old Stephen Dise, after finding eight bags of heroin and $1,037 in cash on them. They’re both being charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Delaney said officers watched Silinski make a drug deal before they moved in and arrested him. He’s also being charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

All three will be arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court.

