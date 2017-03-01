Westfield DPW: Granville Reservoir remains offline

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After months of being well below normal, the Granville Reservoir water levels have returned to normal. Just a few months ago, the reservoir was about 13 feet below the spillway, forcing Westfield’s Department of Public Works to take it offline.

However, after a major water main break back in November, officials were forced to temporarily bring it back online. Low water pressure forced Westfield State University to cancel classes and mandate students to leave their residence halls early before Thanksgiving break.

WSU student Cameron Swan said, “We can really shower and get ready whenever we need to, but before break, it was a little difficult. There wasn’t much water to go around, but now, everything is back to normal.”

Francis Cain, the Assistant Director of Westfield’s DPW, told 22News the reservoir was taken offline for 2 years. It was brought back on in the fall of 2015 and taken off again the following year, after drought conditions moved across western Massachusetts. The City of Westfield issued water restrictions, which are still in force.

“We currently are under the same restrictions we went into the winter with,” Cain said. “We’re expecting we’ll still have water restrictions going into the spring and summer season, and then determine how strict those restrictions should be, given what kind of rain fall we have.”

DPW officials will meet next week to determine whether and when to bring the reservoir back online.