Weather Alert Day: Strong or severe storms possible today/tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Wednesday to be a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the POTENTIAL for a strong or severe storm during the day and at night.

There remains a lot of uncertainty regarding whether there are enough ingredients to get storms to develop Wednesday. IF storms do form, some could be strong or severe.

Our goal for declaring a Weather Alert Day is to make sure that you stay “weather aware” and know that the potential exists for dangerous weather.

Timing:



Late morning through tonight

Several rounds of showers and storms possible

Location:

All of western Massachusetts has a chance for a strong or severe storm

Best chance for a strong or severe storm would be in Hampden County and southern Berkshire County

Worst and most widespread storms today will be southwest of Massachusetts

Threats:

Damaging winds are the main concern

There is a low (non-zero) risk for a brief tornado

Lightning, street flooding and small hail would also be possible

Uncertainty:

Uncertainty is high on whether storms develop or not

Plenty of weather ingredients are missing from what would typically bring severe weather to the area

A number of other weather factors could mean that if storms do manage to develop, they could be strong or severe

Remember:

The safest place to be during a storm is inside and in the lowest level of your home.

Some severe storms can cause more damage than a tornado and should be taken seriously.

If a “ Watch ” is issued then Prepare

” is issued then If a “ Warning ” is issued then Act!

” is issued then Download our FREE 22News Storm Team Weather App in order to get weather alerts sent your way.