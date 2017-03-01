Weather Alert Day: Strong or severe storms possible today/tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Wednesday to be a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the POTENTIAL for a strong or severe storm during the day and at night.
There remains a lot of uncertainty regarding whether there are enough ingredients to get storms to develop Wednesday. IF storms do form, some could be strong or severe.
Our goal for declaring a Weather Alert Day is to make sure that you stay “weather aware” and know that the potential exists for dangerous weather.
Timing:
- Late morning through tonight
- Several rounds of showers and storms possible
Location:
- All of western Massachusetts has a chance for a strong or severe storm
- Best chance for a strong or severe storm would be in Hampden County and southern Berkshire County
- Worst and most widespread storms today will be southwest of Massachusetts
Threats:
- Damaging winds are the main concern
- There is a low (non-zero) risk for a brief tornado
- Lightning, street flooding and small hail would also be possible
Uncertainty:
- Uncertainty is high on whether storms develop or not
- Plenty of weather ingredients are missing from what would typically bring severe weather to the area
- A number of other weather factors could mean that if storms do manage to develop, they could be strong or severe
Remember:
- The safest place to be during a storm is inside and in the lowest level of your home.
- Some severe storms can cause more damage than a tornado and should be taken seriously.
- If a “Watch” is issued then Prepare
- If a “Warning” is issued then Act!
- Download our FREE 22News Storm Team Weather App in order to get weather alerts sent your way.
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Severe WX Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Severe WX Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– WWLP 22News WX App
|– Interactive Radar
|– Live Area Webcams