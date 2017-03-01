Weather Alert Day: Strong or severe storms possible today/tonight

Damaging winds would be the main threat IF storms develop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Wednesday to be a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the POTENTIAL for a strong or severe storm during the day and at night.

There remains a lot of uncertainty regarding whether there are enough ingredients to get storms to develop Wednesday. IF storms do form, some could be strong or severe.

Our goal for declaring a Weather Alert Day is to make sure that you stay “weather aware” and know that the potential exists for dangerous weather.

Timing:

  • Late morning through tonight
  • Several rounds of showers and storms possible

Location: 

  • All of western Massachusetts has a chance for a strong or severe storm
  • Best chance for a strong or severe storm would be in Hampden County and southern Berkshire County
  • Worst and most widespread storms today will be southwest of Massachusetts

Threats:

  • Damaging winds are the main concern
  • There is a low (non-zero) risk for a brief tornado
  • Lightning, street flooding and small hail would also be possible

Uncertainty:

  • Uncertainty is high on whether storms develop or not
  • Plenty of weather ingredients are missing from what would typically bring severe weather to the area
  • A number of other weather factors could mean that if storms do manage to develop, they could be strong or severe

Remember:

  • The safest place to be during a storm is inside and in the lowest level of your home.
  • Some severe storms can cause more damage than a tornado and should be taken seriously.
  • If a “Watch” is issued then Prepare
  • If a “Warning” is issued then Act!
  • Download our FREE 22News Storm Team Weather App in order to get weather alerts sent your way.

 

