Watch the 2-Part Grodd Episodes of The Flash Free on The CW

(CW) – Watch Barry and the team stop Grodd from attempting to take over Central City with an army of gorillas!

WATCH HERE:

About Attack on Gorilla City:

When Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) informs the team that her father (Tom Cavanagh) has been abducted, Barry (Grant Gustin), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Julian (Tom Felton) voyage to Earth-2 on a rescue mission to save Harry from Gorilla City. As they trek through the forest, Barry and the team are immediately captured and brought to Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov). Grodd tells them he needs their help to stop Solovar (voiced by Keith David), the leader of Gorilla City, as Solovar wants to invade Earth-1. Meanwhile, back on Earth-1, Jesse and Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) hit the streets to stop a metahuman that can control gravity, with H.R. and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) guiding them from S.T.A.R. Labs. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Andrew Kresiberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing & David Kob (#313).

About Attack on Central City:

When Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop them before they destroy Central City. Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) returns to join the fight. Meanwhile, Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) decides she wants to stay with Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) on Earth-1. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Todd Helbing and teleplay by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#314).

Connect with The Flash Online:

Visit The Flash WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like The Flash on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow The Flash on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow The Flash on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/