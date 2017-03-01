UMass hosts career fair for hospitality industry

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Big names that are local to us like Marriott, Hyatt, and even MGM all sent representatives to search for their newest employees at UMass Amherst. It’s part of the university’s 43rd annual Hospitality and Tourism Management Career Fair.

This year, more than 70 companies were at the student-run fair and 20 of them were first-time recruiters. They’re looking to fill part-time and full-time positions.

It’s a networking opportunity that hospitality and management students take seriously. “A very high rate of students leave here today with jobs whether it’s an internship, a seasonal internship, post grad job,” Alanna McCabe explained. “It’s very successful.”

Nearly 500 students attended Wednesday’s event. For those unable to attend, UMass posts the remaining opening positions on their school’s website.