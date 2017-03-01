Thief robs woman as she sleeps on her couch

(CNN) – The frightening encounter lasted a few minutes. Two surveillance cameras captured a crook at work in the middle of the night. She cautiously peeked into a bedroom only to come back out seconds later.

The victim was asleep on the couch, snoring, unaware of what was happening. The thief, unashamed, walked eerily past her to peek inside another room.

Victim Laura Lucas said, “I looked at the video and that’s when I saw what happened and I just couldn’t believe it. Walking right past me to go look in another room and see what else she could find of value.”

Moments earlier, the thief rifled through the victim’s bag and made off with cash, jewelry and an expensive watch.

The most brazen part of the break-in was yet to happen, though. The woman walked toward a side door and stopped. She appeared to look at something and walked out.

It’s only then that a dog noticed the unexpected guest. The thief, confident the dog wouldn’t bark or bite, came back in and grabbed the keys to an Audi parked in the driveway.

The incident has left the Lucas shaken up. Gone is the sense of security she had when she moved into the house a few weeks ago.