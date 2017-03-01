The Flash – The Wrath of Savitar Trailer

(CW) – Savitar visits Wally in his dreams on the next episode of The Flash.

While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) happiness.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Andrew Kreisberg & Andrew Wilder (#315). The episode airs on March 7, 2017.

