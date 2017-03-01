State lawmakers work to bring more businesses to Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State senators are exploring ways to bring more businesses to Massachusetts. One Western Massachusetts senator told 22 News it’s all about breaking down the wall between state lawmakers and the business community to create policies that strengthen the economy.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats and Republicans met with representatives from the business lobby, the Associated Industries of Massachusetts. The meeting was unique, because members of the media were allowed in.

The senators heard from several business leaders, including the owner of Onyx Specialty Paper based in the Berkshire County town of Lee.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser told 22 News he’ll be working to encourage more businesses to locate to western Massachusetts. “We have great schools; we have great communities. The challenge we have is transportation, and frankly, we don’t have policymakers paying attention to some of the issues we have.”

Aside from building a strong workforce, the business community also hopes to eliminate outdated regulations, and to lower health care costs for employees.