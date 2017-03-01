State considers online gaming after MGM and others said ‘O.K.’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Casino gambling is legal in Massachusetts, so should the state now move to legalize online gambling? The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of legalizing online gambling.

The glimmering lights, smell of the food and sounds of the slots may still not be enough to get more introverted gamblers through the doors of a casino. That’s why Massachusetts is taking a hard look at legalizing an online gaming industry.

“It’s safer to have it online rather than to come downtown,” said Alicia Patterson of Springfield. “It’s dangerous around here and I’m already concerned about the casino being here to begin with but I feel like if that is something you like to do than you should be able to do it from the safety of your own home.”

MGM, Penn National and Wynn. The three casino operators who have a stake here in Massachusetts all said they are okay with online gaming as long as they exclusively are the ones who get to run the industry.

MGM Executive Seth Stratton told 22News Massachusetts shouldn’t have just anybody operating an online gambling business. “When you already have license gaming companies who are top operators in the state it just makes sense to have those who have already been vetted and have gone through the process have that opportunity. But not every agrees it should be so limited,” said Stratton, who is the Vice President & General Counsel for MGM Springfield.

“I don’t see why it can’t be opened up,” said Paul Frasco. “Gaming has passed in Massachusetts so why not have it as an option? I don’t see what it would hurt.”

MGM said they view online gambling as complimentary to not competitive with their brick and mortar casinos. MGM already has an online gambling business operating in New Jersey and Nevada.

All three casino operators also said they do not have any interest in making daily fantasy sports betting part of their online gambling business model. An industry the state is currently working to regulate.