Springfield police warning of increase in car break-ins

Residents reminded to lock their cars

By Published:
car door handle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are being reminded to lock their cars, following a recent increase in car break-ins. Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says that there has been a “slight spike” in the crime recently, and in most cases, the victims were people who had left their doors unlocked, and valuables visible on their car seats and center console.

Delaney says that whether you are parking in a lot, on the street, or even in your own driveway, you could be targeted by thieves. He says the suspects go from car to car, checking to see if there is anything valuable inside and if the doors are unlocked.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you are asked to call 911 right away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s