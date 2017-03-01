Springfield police warning of increase in car break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are being reminded to lock their cars, following a recent increase in car break-ins. Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says that there has been a “slight spike” in the crime recently, and in most cases, the victims were people who had left their doors unlocked, and valuables visible on their car seats and center console.

Delaney says that whether you are parking in a lot, on the street, or even in your own driveway, you could be targeted by thieves. He says the suspects go from car to car, checking to see if there is anything valuable inside and if the doors are unlocked.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you are asked to call 911 right away.