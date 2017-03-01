Springfield head shop accused of giving away pot illegally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield claims the Page Boulevard shop, “Mary Jane Make Your Heart Sing“, charged people a $20 cover just to get in the door.

Then on the way out, they’d get a “free gift”, which could either be a gram of marijuana or a cannabis edible. It is legal to gift recreational marijuana, but not sell it. The “loophole” didn’t work for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno or the police department.

Residents argue this shows state laws need clarification. “Why make it legal in the first place, and then cause a lot of issues behind it? All of that should have been thought about before they legalized the marijuana,” Katrelia Bryan of Springfield told 22News.

The City issued a cease and desist order. They said the head shop doesn’t have a license to be able to operate as a marijuana shop.