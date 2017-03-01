Springfield couple accused of running prostitution business back in court

Eight victims have come forward

Milford "Bullygang" Lewis and Tiana Lewis
Milford "Bullygang" Lewis and Tiana Lewis (Credit: Milford Lewis' Facebook page)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple accused of running a prostitution business out of Springfield is due back in U.S. District Court Wednesday for a status conference.

Milford and Tiana Lewis were arrested more than a year ago in December of 2015. According to court documents, the couple ran a business called “Sinful Innocence,” which posed as a talent agency for the adult entertainment industry.

Prosecutors said the couple used that business to recruit woman and force them into prostitution. So far, at least eight victims have come forward.

The women they recruited would allegedly work as prostitutes in a Springfield house and in West Springfield motels, sometimes without being paid, according to court documents.

Court documents also allege the couple would threaten to kill the women and beat them if they wanted to leave Sinful Innocence.

Both Milford and Tiana are facing the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
  • Sex trafficking
  • Interstate transportation to engage in prostitution
  • Interstate inducement to engage in prostitution
  • Extortionate threats

If convicted, the two could be sentenced up to life in prison.

National Human Trafficking Resource Center
1-888-373-7888

SMS: 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages
Website: traffickingresourcecenter.org

 

