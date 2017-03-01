Recap: President Trump’s address to Congress

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – President Donald Trump highlighted everything from immigration reform to the repeal of Obamacare during his address to Congress Tuesday night.

Trump began his speech with a much softer tone, promising to bring Americans together. The president received a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans when he condemned recent hate crimes and anti-Semitic acts.

Trump spoke about his agenda and laid out his goals for jobs, infrastructure, and immigration. He vowed to secure our nation’s borders, a promise that he carried through his presidential campaign.

The President said when it comes to job creation, he’ll be focused on two core principles: buy American, and hire American. He added that he has already made deals with several American companies to produce new jobs in the around the country.

Trump also addressed his budget proposal, which includes an increase in defense spending. He described it as, “one of the largest increases in national defense spending, in American history.”

The president said taking care of our nation’s veterans is a priority.

“My budget will also increase funding for our veterans,” Trump said. “Our veterans have delivered for this nation and now we must deliver for them.”

Trump spoke about the importance of bipartisanship, and said Republicans and Democrats must start working together.

“Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed,” Trump said. “Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing and hope. Our citizens deserve this,

and so much more, so why not join forces to finally get it done, and get it done right?”

Former Kentucky Governor, Steve Beshear, gave the Democratic response to the president’s speech.

Beshear accused the Trump of planning to “rip affordable health insurance” from Americans, and being “Wall Street’s champion.”