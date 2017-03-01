PVTA may eliminate hundreds of bus stops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority says that there are too many bus stops in the city of Springfield. They now have a plan to eliminate about half of the stops; saying that the move has nothing to do with money.

Currently, there are 814 bus stops in Springfield, some of which are only 400 feet apart from the nearest stop. The transit authority wants to bring the number of stops down to 442 citywide. The PVTA says that they plan to eliminate stops where nobody gets off, and keep the most populated stops. They estimate that about 85% of their riders won’t be affected by the change.

Eliminating the bus stops also means fewer pedestrian safety concerns and an extra 800 to 1,000 spaces made available for on-street parking.

“It’s better for our passengers. The problem with stopping and going in and out of traffic; that adds a lot of time to the trip, so the trips will be faster, and the on-time performance for the schedule will be better,” PVTA Administrator Mary MacInnes said.

MacInnes told 22News that they are working with organizations for the disabled and with senior citizens to maintain even less-frequently-used stops if they have a higher population of disabled residents nearby.

If your bus stop is eliminated, you will only have to travel an extra 700 feet on average to get to your new stop.

Click here to find out which stops may be eliminated under the PVTA’s plan.