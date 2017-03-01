President Trump’s speech generates great press

(CNN) – CNN learned, key members of the President’s cabinet want the White House to change the updated version of President Trump’s travel ban before it’s announced and drop Iraq from the ban.

After delivering a speech that cheered his party and calmed at least some of his critics, President Trump plotted strategy with republican leaders at the White House, where top officials are sensing some momentum.

Vice President Mike Pence said, “What the American people saw is the president I serve with every day. Broad shoulders, a big heart and he laid out a specific agenda, which is the agenda that he ran on when he was elected in November.”

However, following some initial positive reviews for the speech, reality is setting in. That democrats and even some republicans are hardly rallying around the President’s agenda.

While the President talked about keeping parts of Obamacare. “We should ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage.”

Democrats complain, repealing the health care law will devastate families.

Tom Perez, DNC Chairman said, “They’re all about repeal. That’s what they want to do. There’s no replacement plan. The emperor has no clothes.”

As for the President’s pitch for a compromise immigration bill. First uttered behind closed doors with journalists, democrats say they’d prefer a more public peace offering.

Rep. Adam Schiff said, “If he’s not willing to say it publicly, no, I don’t believe it. And frankly a lot of what he does say publicly is hard to believe. Look we all want to read into the tea leaves of things he says not for attribution, off the record, as potential to be a different kind of president.”

As for the moment of the night: The President’s tribute to the widow of fallen navy seal Ryan Owens. Who died in a raid in Yemen, few are doubting Mr. Trump’s sincerity. “Thank you and Ryan is looking down right now, you know that, and he’s very happy because I think he just broke a record.”

As for the President’s claim that the raid yielded valuable information. “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is not so sure. “My advice is let’s celebrate this young man as a hero and not oversell and I don’t know if they’re overselling but we’ll eventually find out.”

Writing the speech was a Trump team effort, Including the President, Vice President, as well as top White House aides. Not to mention Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner. Aides are pushing back on the notion that the speech was some sort of rhetorical reset after the president’s darker inaugural address.

Yet the shift was palpable. Even if democrats are suspicious that the turn from the trivial will last.

Sen. Ed Markey said, “It only matters if he just stops tweeting today, if he stops insulting people that he is going to be watching on television today who might disagree with him.”

The White House is not offering any new insights as to when the president will sign a replacement for the executive order that banned travel from seven majority Muslim countries, but sources tell CNN the trump administration is discussing whether to remove Iraq from the list of countries affected by the travel ban. Something the Iraqi prime minister was pressing president trump to do in a phone call last month.