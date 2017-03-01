Officer dragged by car during traffic stop

(CNN) – A Brooklyn Police Officer’s body camera was rolling as a routine traffic stop turned violent.

Friday afternoon, a police officer pulled over 34-year-old Thomas LaForce on Ridge Road. Police say there were active warrants for LaForce’s arrest.

When the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle, Laforce sped away, dragging the officer with him. Police began chasing LaForce, who was weaving in and out of traffic.

Dash cam video shows him dumping the passenger, who took off on foot, and then speeding back onto Ridge Road. The officer caught up to him and rammed his cruiser into the suspect’s van. Multiple officers surrounded the van and started smashing out the window.

No shots were fired as officers removed LaForce from the van without further incident.

Charges are now pending against LaForce who was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Two officers were treated for minor injuries and released.