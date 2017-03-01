New exhibit in Holyoke starts conversation about incarceration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “States of Incarceration” exhibit opened Wednesday night at the Wauregan Building in Holyoke. The multi-media exhibit explores the rates of people sent to prison in the United States through personal stories.

Some items for the exhibit were contributed by Holyoke High School students in an alternative program for suspension and expulsion.

Restorative Justice Coordinator Christopher Medina told 22News, “We give them the platform and the opportunity to talk about the problems within their community and their school. Then they take the action themselves to do these things, they’ve planned themselves, everything in the exhibit.”

UMass Amherst also contributed an exhibit panel on the history of women’s jails and prisons in Massachusetts.

The exhibit will move to the Forbes Library in Northampton on March 13th.