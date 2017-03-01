Mount Tom a possible site for rattlesnake breeding program

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The working group that originally planned to bring timber rattlesnakes to an island on the Quabbin Reservoir, is now considering other options. One of the possible locations they are evaluating is Mount Tom in Holyoke, where there already is a population of the snakes.

Timber rattlesnakes were once common in the state, but the population has dropped dramatically, and now there are only an estimated 200 of them in the entire state.

Mount Tom offers good conditions for the reptiles: rugged, rocky, largely unspoiled terrain. However, the area is popular for recreation; being a destination for hiking, biking, and other activities. Some other possible sites include the Blue Hills Reservation in the Boston area, and portions of southern Berkshire County.

