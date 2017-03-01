MGM holding vendor information fair

Vendors to learn about opportunities to do business with casino

mgm-massmutual-center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 local vendors and businesses will meet in Springfield Wednesday to learn more about opportunities to work with MGM Springfield.

A special vendor information and outreach session will take place at the MassMutual Center. According to MGM, businesses will get a chance to learn more about the bidding opportunities for products such as furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

Vendors will also get a chance to introduce their products and services to MGM officials during a roundtable meeting.

The fair starts at 9:15 Wednesday morning.

