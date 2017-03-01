Memorabilia wanted for event to celebrate Springfield Catholic schools

Celebration planned for October 28

Sy Becker Published:
holy-name-school-springfield
A statue of George Washington stands outside the former Holy Name School at Alderman and Dickinson Streets in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield used to be home to 12 different Catholic elementary schools, but now there is only one. St. Michael’s Academy was formed years ago as a consolidation of the remaining Catholic schools in the city, but the history of the closed schools has not been forgotten. That is why a special event, designed to celebrate the past, present, and future of Catholic education will be held on October 28.

Organizers are hoping that students who attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Holy Name, Holy Cross, St. Matthew’s, Our Lady of Hope, and other Catholic schools in the city, will gather memorabilia that can be used at the gathering. The sorts of items they are looking for in this celebration include diplomas, class pictures, and pennants. Someone has already even donated a desk from a now-closed school.

If you are interested in donating, you are asked to contact Phyllis Lund at (413) 782-5246.

