Lions Clubs, local residents providing money for tornado relief

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Association of Lions Clubs is offering a helping hand to victims of this weekend’s tornado in Conway. The organization approved a $10,000 emergency disaster grant to the District 33-Y Lions of Western Massachusetts, so that they can help with the disaster relief process in Conway.

Lions clubs are active in disaster relief operations, including providing basic necessities to victims. The Deerfield Lions Club and other clubs in the area will be helping in the relief effort.

Local residents have also stepped-up to help in the Conway tornado relief effort. As of 10:00 Wednesday morning, the “Conway Mass Tornado Relief” GoFundMe page has raised more than $12,200 out of their $35,000 goal. Most of that money has come in the form of small donations.