Giraffe Watch: Still no baby calf for April the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WWLP) – You didn’t miss anything overnight–people around the world are still awaiting the birth of a baby giraffe!

The Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York has captured the attention of hundreds of thousands of people with their live-stream of April the Giraffe, who is expected to give birth to a calf any day now. Her partner, Oliver the Giraffe, is sometimes also seen in the feed.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Animal Adventure Park gave April’s followers an update: still no baby! The park said she’ll enjoy some early time outside Wednesday before temperatures become cooler and storms move in. There’s been no major improvements overnight, they say.

The park also went live on Facebook Wednesday morning to address any rumors and provide more updates. In the video, park representatives said some viewers were worried that it appears April is having a hard time laying down. They said it’s perfectly normal for a very pregnant giraffe to struggle to move around in certain positions.

They also addressed the concern that April seems bored. A park representative said in the Facebook live chat that giraffes have an attention span of 15 seconds! The park representative assured viewers invested in April’s journey that she has plenty of interaction with her keepers, has puzzle feeders throughout the barn, and in the summer gets to hang outside with all the park’s visitors.

Tuesday, the park posted a late night update and said April’s body has “barreled out” and is carrying a bit higher and tighter.

According to the Animal Adventure Park, this will be 15-year-old April’s fourth calf and 5-year-old Oliver’s first. When it’s born, he or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6′ tall!

April was expected to give birth sometime in mid-February. The baby calf will be named after it’s born through a contest, where fans will vote on a name.