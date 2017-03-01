Franklin Land Trust volunteers cleaning up tornado debris

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s EF-1 tornado in Conway has left behind a big mess, but it is not just homes and businesses that need to be dealt with, debris was strewn all around. That is why volunteers from the Franklin Land Trust lent a helping hand to their neighbors Wednesday.

The volunteers were clearing debris from the wetlands and hay fields between Whately Road and Academy Hill Road.

Meanwhile, people in Conway and surrounding communities are also making donations of money to help those affected by the tornado. A GoFundMe account for tornado relief is already well on its way to its $35,000 goal, thanks to the generosity of people from across the area.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli was in Conway Wednesday, and will have an update on the cleanup and recovery efforts there tonight on 22News at 6:00.

