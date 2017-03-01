Dr. Seuss program becoming big hit in western Massachusetts schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The legacy of Dr. Seuss is being observed this week in many western Massachusetts schools.

It came as no surprise that Chicopee’s Bowie Elementary School became “Suessville” for a day. Teachers came to school as Dr. Seuss characters encouraging students to do the same.

Assistant Principal Kate Lyons told 22News, she’s proud of the six year tradition encouraging the children to read. “Over the years it gets bigger and bigger. All the staff are participating and they’re really excited about reading.”

The Assistant Principal credits school librarian Joyce Hogan with launching the Dr. Seuss program which over the years have become known as Wacky Wednesday.