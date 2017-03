HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – A Dr. Phil exclusive: Former teen heartthrob David Cassidy sits down with Dr. Phil to discuss his shocking announcement that he is battling dementia.

Plus, Cassidy addresses rumors he was intoxicated during a recent California performance where fans recorded video of him slurring, stumbling, and forgetting lyrics.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Former teen heartthrob David Cassidy discusses his shocking announcement that he is battling dementia. #DrPhil https://t.co/9yVsHViR8A pic.twitter.com/8wwcVuMenm — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 1, 2017

Watch David Cassidy’s recent performance that had fans questioning his sobriety: https://t.co/zN5mGGh5Tq #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/PnvkUEIHS6 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 1, 2017