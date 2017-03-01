Chicopee recognized White Ribbon Day with flag raising, pledge against domestic violence

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag raising ceremony was held in Chicopee Wednesday morning for the 10th annual White Ribbon Day.

White Ribbon Day is a statewide campaign that aims to end domestic violence against women. Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos spoke at the ceremony and took a pledge against domestic violence with other men in attendance.

Throughout the month, men across the state show their support for ending domestic violence by speaking out against violence towards women, and all gender-based violence.