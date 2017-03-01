Chicopee recognized White Ribbon Day with flag raising, pledge against domestic violence

Flag raising ceremony held at Chicopee City Hall

By Published:
white-ribbon-day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag raising ceremony was held in Chicopee Wednesday morning for the 10th annual White Ribbon Day.

White Ribbon Day is a statewide campaign that aims to end domestic violence against women. Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos spoke at the ceremony and took a pledge against domestic violence with other men in attendance.

Throughout the month, men across the state show their support for ending domestic violence by speaking out against violence towards women, and all gender-based violence.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s