Charges dropped against one brother in killing of Amherst man

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is no longer being charged in connection to the October killing of a 31-year-old Amherst man.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News all charges in the case have been dropped against 35-year-old Soksot Chham, who was previously facing charges in connection to the murder of Jose “Joselito” Rodriguez as an accessory after-the-fact of murder.

Chham’s brother, Soknang Chham, is still facing charges in the killing of Rodriguez, including murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm as a subsequent offender, and illegal possession of a firearm with two prior convictions for violent crimes.

Soknang is accused of shooting and killing Rodriguez at the Southpoint Apartment Complex in Amherst on October 15. He also allegedly shot another man who survived after being taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Soknang and Soksot were found and arrested in Flagstaff, Arizona days after the murder by U.S. Marshals before being extradited back to Massachusetts.

Soknang remains held without the right to bail. He’s scheduled to be back in court on May 3.

Soksot Chham still faces charges in connection to an unrelated criminal case out of Greenfield.

