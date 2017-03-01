Chapin Street was closed in Ludlow after car sheared utility pole

Chapin Street was not expected to reopen until 4:00AM at least

Barry Kriger
Vehicle involved in crash in Ludlow, Mass. on March 1, 2017. (WWLP)
LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Chapin Street in Ludlow was closed Wednesday night due to a one car crash.

Ludlow Police Sgt David Belanger told 22News a car sheared a utility pole on Chapin Street at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. He said, “The wires were in tact, but the pole was hanging suspended from the wires. No power outage so far.”

The driver was alone in the car, and was taken to the hospital. Sgt. Belanger didn’t think he was seriously hurt.

Chapin Street was closed between Fuller Street and Loopley Street. A utility crew was coming in to replace the the pole, a process that would go on overnight.

Sgt. Belanger said Chapin Street was not expected to re-open until some time between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

