Bank robber gets ‘adrenaline rush,’ 10-year prison sentence

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (AP) — An adrenaline rush is going to cost a Massachusetts man about 10 years of his life.

Authorities say 39-year-old Joshua Santerre of Holyoke, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of South State Bank in Murrells Inlet on Nov. 23. He also pleaded guilty to entering a bank with the intent to steal and threatening the use of a destructive device.

The State newspaper in Columbia reported that a news release Tuesday recounted that when a judge asked Santerre why he robbed the bank, Santerre responded: “to get an adrenaline rush.”

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, and officials say he’ll have to serve at least 85 percent of that.

Investigating officers found a sand-filled pipe at the bank. Santerre was arrested at a nearby gas station.

