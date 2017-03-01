Ash Wednesday mass held at St. Michael’s Cathedral

Bishop Rozanski also received a gift from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee.

Sy Becker Published:
ash-wednesday-bishop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of faithful Catholics attended the noon Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral. Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, the Most Reverend Mitchell Rozanski, distributed ashes to the many men and women who attended the service.

Bishop Rozanski told 22News that he was pleased to see so many attend the service at the start of Lent. “We all have, deep in our hearts, that willingness to turn to God to atone for our sins,” he explained, “to ask for God’s mercy, realizing that each of us can be a better person.”

Following the mass, the Bishop received a gift from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee: a color graphic image of the stained glass windows at St. Jerome’s Church in Holyoke. It’s where the Bishop conducts Mass for the John F. Kennedy award winner the Saturday night prior to the annual parade.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s