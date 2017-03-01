Ash Wednesday mass held at St. Michael’s Cathedral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of faithful Catholics attended the noon Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral. Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, the Most Reverend Mitchell Rozanski, distributed ashes to the many men and women who attended the service.

Bishop Rozanski told 22News that he was pleased to see so many attend the service at the start of Lent. “We all have, deep in our hearts, that willingness to turn to God to atone for our sins,” he explained, “to ask for God’s mercy, realizing that each of us can be a better person.”

Following the mass, the Bishop received a gift from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee: a color graphic image of the stained glass windows at St. Jerome’s Church in Holyoke. It’s where the Bishop conducts Mass for the John F. Kennedy award winner the Saturday night prior to the annual parade.