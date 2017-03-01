CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The American Legion Post 124 is holding their 70th Annual march of Dimes Benefit Dinner. This year’s dinner is dedicated to Past Commander Michael J. Misterka who was a part of the post for over 40 years, and helped cook at the spaghetti dinner for 35 years. Each year, this fundraiser helps support the March of Dimes, which helps parents of children affected with life threatening illnesses. William Spradlin, American Legion Post 124 Public Relations Officer, and Cindy Lacoste, commander were here to tell us more.

70th Annual American Legion March of Dimes Spaghetti Dinner

March 10th & March 11th: Noon-4pm

Tickets: $8.00 Children: $4.00

For more information call 413-562-9779 or click here