2017 Hometown Heroes Breakfast preview

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Hometown Heroes Breakfast honors local people who have shown courage, kindness and unselfish character through acts of heroism. Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Western Mass Jen Garutti, and 2016 Hero Recipient Jeff Litchfield told us more about the event.

15th Annual Hometown Heroes Breakfast
March 17th
7:30 – 9am
Sheraton Springfield, Grand Ballroom
One Monarch Place, Springfield
http://www.redcross.org/local/massachusetts/massachusetts-heroes/western-ma-hometown-heroes-breakfast-2017

