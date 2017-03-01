2017 Hometown Heroes Breakfast preview

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Hometown Heroes Breakfast honors local people who have shown courage, kindness and unselfish character through acts of heroism. Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Western Mass Jen Garutti, and 2016 Hero Recipient Jeff Litchfield told us more about the event.

15th Annual Hometown Heroes Breakfast

March 17th

7:30 – 9am

Sheraton Springfield, Grand Ballroom

One Monarch Place, Springfield

http://www.redcross.org/local/massachusetts/massachusetts-heroes/western-ma-hometown-heroes-breakfast-2017