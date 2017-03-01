2 taken to hospital after serious head-on crash in Chicopee

One person had serious injuries

By Published: Updated:
Chicopee Police Car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Grattan Street in Chicopee was closed Wednesday night, while police investigated a two car crash.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the serious head-on crash was reported around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on Grattan Street, near the I-391 on ramp to Springfield. He said traffic was being detoured on to I-391.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital, one had serious injuries, Wilk said. The Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the crash.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s