2 taken to hospital after serious head-on crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Grattan Street in Chicopee was closed Wednesday night, while police investigated a two car crash.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the serious head-on crash was reported around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on Grattan Street, near the I-391 on ramp to Springfield. He said traffic was being detoured on to I-391.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital, one had serious injuries, Wilk said. The Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the crash.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.