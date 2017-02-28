Wholesale electric prices at 13-year low

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wholesale electricity prices in New England for 2016 dropped to their lowest level in 13 years.

ISO New England reported Monday that the total value of New England’s wholesale electric energy market was $4.1 billion. That is $1.1 billion less than the $5.2 billion value in 2012, which was the previous year with the lowest market value.

ISO New England says that the main factor is the price of natural gas- the predominate fuel used to generate electricity at power plants- and wholesale prices tend to follow.

Last year, natural gas prices were the lowest they have been since 1999. Mild weather also helped keep prices down.

“When the pipelines are constrained, meaning most of the natural gas is going for heating purposes, there’s less for the power generators, and the prices of natural gas tend to spike, and that pushes up the price of wholesale electricity,” ISO New England spokesperson Marcia Blomberg said.

At $28.94 per megawatt hour, 2016 marked the lowest annual average price of wholesale electric costs since 2003. ISO New England said that preliminary figures indicate demand for electricity fell about 2% in New England in 2016.