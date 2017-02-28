Westfield Police arrest one over the weekend

WESTFIELD, Mass (The Westfield News) –The city’s police reportedly arrested one following a brief pursuit that was terminated by police.

Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe reported that Timmy N. Taskey, 21, of Westfield, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle operator refusing to identify self, failing to stop for police and a tire outside a fender. According to the police report and McCabe, a brief pursuit occurred after Taskey allegedly would not provide a license and registration to police but was terminated when the vehicle being pursued reportedly began traveling at a safe speed. Police reported that there was another occupant in the vehicle as well, but they were not arrested.

According to McCabe, police stopped the vehicle Taskey was allegedly operating on Court Street and had reportedly smelled an odor of “burnt marijuana” emanating from the vehicle. McCabe said that police requested Taskey’s license and registration, and according to police Taskey refused. Police reportedly told him that he “could be arrested for not providing license and registration,” according to McCabe.

According to McCabe, the driver’s side window was eventually rolled up, at which point police reportedly said that they would have to break the window. According to McCabe, the vehicle then allegedly started to drive away and police reportedly struck the front driver’s side window but it did not break. According to McCabe, a second strike then allegedly broke the rear driver’s side window.

McCabe said that the officers pursued the vehicle in their own police vehicle but eventually cancelled the pursuit because the vehicle was reportedly traveling at safe speeds. However, according to McCabe police continued to follow the vehicle allegedly operated by Taskey.

According to the police report, the vehicle traveled onto Wintergreen Lane and stopped there. Police reported that they then arrested Taskey.

