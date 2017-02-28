West African drummer visited Springfield school for Black History program

Program has been held for past four years at Talmadge School

By Published:
black-history-drumming-assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An elementary school in Springfield celebrated the last day of Black History Month with music and dancing.

Students at the Talmadge School had the chance to use their homemade drums and play music with a West African drummer and dancer Tuesday. The school’s music teacher told 22News that it is a way to highlight Black History Month, while also integrating music and art into the program.

The event taught students how the African American community has used music as a form of cultural expression for years.

“It celebrates all of the contributions that African Americans, the black culture, has done for our country, as well as the world, and this is another type of celebration we can do,” physical education teacher Mary Toumey said.

Talmadge School has held the program for four consecutive years.

