Tips on spotting counterfeit $100 bills

The bills are actually $10 bills that have been bleached over

By Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are warning local residents and store clerks to look out for counterfeit $100 bills that have been passed around western Massachusetts recently.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau Facebook Page, the money looks genuine at first glance but if you look closer, you’ll notice the differences.

Here’s what to look out for with counterfeit $100 bills:

  • The color is a lighter shade of green and the ink will rub off, if the bill is creased
  • The “100” on the front of the bill, on the bottom right, will not be the “color shifting” ink and will not change shades when reflecting light
  • The wrong watermark portrait of Alexander Hamilton will appear on the right side of the bill when held to light, instead of Benjamin Franklin
  • The security strip will be on the right side of the bill, instead of on the left

Police also said that the counterfeit bills are, “actually $10 bills that have been bleached over and printed to appear to be $100 bills.”

Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau
Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau
Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau
Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau
Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau
Image Courtesy: Westfield Detective Bureau

