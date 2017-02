ASHLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was killed late Monday night after being struck by a MBTA Commuter Rail train.

The teen was hit around 10:30 p.m. in Ashland, about 20 miles east of Worcester. Transit police said they received a call for a report of a trespasser being struck by an inbound Worcester line train in the area of the Fountain Street Overpass.

The teen boy’s identity is not being released at this time. Police are still trying to figure out why he was on the tracks.