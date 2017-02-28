Supernatural – The Raid Trailer

(CW) – The Winchesters work on their vampire slaying skills on the next episode of Supernatural.

A chance to take out a nest of vampires backfires when the alpha-vamp shows up and turns the tables on Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and The British Men of Letters, who are doing their best to recruit Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Directed by John MacCarthy, the episode was written by Robert Berens. (#1214). The episode airs on March 2, 2017.

